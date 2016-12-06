Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
Artists with Ax and Saw
Dec 6, 2016
Our November/December issue includes a story on the Juso Brothers, sons of a Finnish immigrant who brought western European log construction skills to South Dakota. We gathered several photos for the story on the family's craft. Here are some that didn’t make the magazine. Color photos by Stephen Gassman. Black and white photos courtesy of June Nusz.
-
It’s likely the Juso Brothers built about 50 log structures in the Black Hills, most of them between 1920 and the mid-1960s.
-
In addition to cabins there were big public lodges, churches, a landmark sports facility and even a filling station made of logs.
-
Thanks to the Juso family, the Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood features one of the most unique arenas in all of rodeo country.
-
Homestake Mine’s timber department cut the logs for the arena in 1937.
-
The Jusos are best known for their unique, Finnish-style of log construction. In lieu of chinking they used burlap.
-
Logs are squared and corners are double dove-tailed so they interlock.
-
June Nusz and her husband David Flicek of Sioux Falls own a Juso cabin at Cheyenne Crossing.
-
The 86-year-old home came with a large photo album filled with pictures taken during construction.
-
It features a large fireplace combined with many types of rock.
-
“I feel an obligation to maintain it as long as I can, but maintenance is low because it’s built so well,” Nusz says. “I especially love the natural building products that people don’t use anymore."
Comments
Harri ,Johnson . They were all gone by the time I was born but the carpenter/ artist inclination continues. My brother Al and Warren are both excellent craftsmen. Al has built many log structures and small projects over the last 40 years. I use my abilities by putting paint to canvas as did my sister JoAnn. I can still enjoy looking at their craftsmanship in the many structures throughout the Black Hills. Seeing these pictures are a real treasure to me since I never met them in person. Thanks for the story!!!