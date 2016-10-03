Rounding up the Herd
Oct 3, 2016
Thousands gathered to watch the 51st annual Buffalo Roundup last weekend at Custer State Park. Employees and volunteers corralled about 1,200 bison for branding, vaccination and pregnancy checks. Between 200 and 500 will be auctioned off on November 19 to help manage the herd size and generate money for park operations. Photos by Joel Schwader.
You Might Also Like:
Photo Galleries
West River Wintertime
Winter is settling in over the Black Hills, bringing many opportunities for beautiful photography. Photos ...
Second Chances
Seldom in life do we get second chances. And the prospect of it happening 161 years after a calamity? ...
Artists with Ax and Saw
Our Nov/Dec issue includes a story on the Juso Brothers, sons of a Finnish immigrant who brought western ...
Busy as Elves
Bob Grandpre snapped photos last weekend as businesses, nonprofit organizations, communities and government ...
Staff Favorites from November/December 2016
Here are some of our favorite photos from the latest issue of the magazine. What are yours?
Comments