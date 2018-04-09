Share |
Paul Larson and Jami Lynn record the first installment of Dakota Duets.
Dakota Duets Debuts

Apr 9, 2018

Talented musicians can be found everywhere in South Dakota. Folk singer Jami Lynn is hitting the road to perform with six of them in a new summer-long web series that she calls Dakota Duets.

“There are so many musicians in South Dakota that I really admire,” she says. “Some of them are people I've gotten to work with in passing. Some of them, I've just in enjoyed listening to, or learning from. I started this project because I wanted an excuse to work with each musician featured, and to hone my backup skills a bit. It's also an opportunity for me to play a few different styles of music that I maybe wouldn't have touched on my own.”

The first video features Paul Larson, a cowboy poet from Rochford who also performs traditional cowboy music. The duo performs “Butterflies and Pearls,” a cowboy waltz that tells the story of how Larson met his longtime girlfriend, Amy, while riding horseback in the woods.

Jami Lynn plans to release five more videos — one in each of the next five months — that you can watch on our website. Next up is Thomas Hentges, also known as Burlap Wolf King, of Sioux Falls.

 

