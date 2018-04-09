



Dakota Duets Debuts

Apr 9, 2018

Talented musicians can be found everywhere in South Dakota. Folk singer Jami Lynn is hitting the road to perform with six of them in a new summer-long web series that she calls Dakota Duets.

“There are so many musicians in South Dakota that I really admire,” she says. “Some of them are people I've gotten to work with in passing. Some of them, I've just in enjoyed listening to, or learning from. I started this project because I wanted an excuse to work with each musician featured, and to hone my backup skills a bit. It's also an opportunity for me to play a few different styles of music that I maybe wouldn't have touched on my own.”

The first video features Paul Larson, a cowboy poet from Rochford who also performs traditional cowboy music. The duo performs “Butterflies and Pearls,” a cowboy waltz that tells the story of how Larson met his longtime girlfriend, Amy, while riding horseback in the woods.

Jami Lynn plans to release five more videos — one in each of the next five months — that you can watch on our website. Next up is Thomas Hentges, also known as Burlap Wolf King, of Sioux Falls.