Share |
Ascencion Church just after dawn in the Big Coulee area of southern Roberts County.
Ascencion Church just after dawn in the Big Coulee area of southern Roberts County.
The east side of Sica Hollow State Park.
The east side of Sica Hollow State Park.
Wild grapes at Sica Hollow State Park.
Wild grapes at Sica Hollow State Park.
Leaf detail at Sica Hollow State Park.
Leaf detail at Sica Hollow State Park.
Leaf detail at Sica Hollow State Park.
Leaf detail at Sica Hollow State Park.
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area north of Pierre.
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area north of Pierre.
Oahe Downstream Marina.
Oahe Downstream Marina.
Cottonwoods with a sunburst at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.
Cottonwoods with a sunburst at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area.
State Capitol reflection.
State Capitol reflection.
Late afternoon light over Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Late afternoon light over Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Sunset color in the sky above the fall colors at North Bend Recration Area in Hughes County.
Sunset color in the sky above the fall colors at North Bend Recration Area in Hughes County.
Palisades State Park.
Palisades State Park.
Leaf detail at Palisades State Park.
Leaf detail at Palisades State Park.
Leaf detail at Palisades State Park.
Leaf detail at Palisades State Park.
A fallen leaf near a bend in the Big Sioux River at Newton Hills State Park.
A fallen leaf near a bend in the Big Sioux River at Newton Hills State Park.
Leaf detail at Union Grove State Park.
Leaf detail at Union Grove State Park.
The grandchildren of Gordon and Margeret Johnson (rural Clay County) having fun with fallen leaves at Union Grove State Park.
The grandchildren of Gordon and Margeret Johnson (rural Clay County) having fun with fallen leaves at Union Grove State Park.
A late afternoon stroll at Union Grove State Park.
A late afternoon stroll at Union Grove State Park.

The Early Bird Finds the Beauty

Oct 26, 2016

By Christian Begeman

I was up before the sun on October 1. That in itself is a rare occurrence. I just can’t seem to get excited about super early mornings. I blame my younger years on the farm and countless pre-dawn milking sessions for that. I learned the luxury of sleeping in at an early age. But I digress. I was up early on October 1 to find and photograph fall colors along the eastern edge of the Coteau des Prairie, and I was not disappointed. Squinting into the rising sun while driving east along a winding road through the Big Coulee area north of Summit, I was greeted with a classic South Dakota scene complete with fall colors and a small white church in the distance. Later, I spent a few hours at Sica Hollow, one of South Dakota’s most colorful fall destinations. It was a good day searching for and finding autumn color.

About mid-month I found myself in Pierre late on a Saturday afternoon. I was pleasantly surprised that most of the cottonwoods below Oahe Dam were blazing yellow and orange, and the day was calm enough to attempt reflection photos in the marina at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. And Capital Lake was almost still enough to be a mirror. You couldn’t have asked for a more perfect fall day. The next day I got up early again to check out Palisades State Park. Although the trees weren’t quite as far along, I found colorful leaf detail near King and Queen Rock.

When photographing fall foliage, I usually recommend using a telephoto lens and shooting from a distance to pull as much color into frame as possible. This year, I tried the same technique but with leaf detail. If I found a leaf I liked, I tried to put a colorful background of other foilage behind it and then shot it with a long lens. It made for a different way to enjoy and record autumn. Another trick when shooting in the woods is to include a sunburst with a wide angle lens. Find a scene you like and position your camera relative to the sun so it is just past a distant branch or leaf. It helps to have your aperture set high (f16 or so) to get more rays from the burst.

Just last weekend, I helped some old college friends take family photos at Union Grove State Park. I don’t usually photograph people, but in all honesty, the best fall photos usually include humans. Whether it is kids jumping in a leaf pile or a couple walking hand in hand under a canopy of colorful leaves, human interaction simply adds so much more to a happy autumn scene. Even though October is almost over, there are still leaves on the trees or piles on the ground, so it’s not too late to get out there and get some memorable photos. Another good thing about this time of year is that beautiful, early morning light doesn’t happen quite so early, so getting out of bed to get those photos is definetely doable. At least that’s what I tell myself when setting the alarm the night before.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midcontinent Communications he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.

Comments

09:53 am - Wed, October 26 2016
Your pictures are great! The fall leaves inspired me to do a photoshoot with my mom who loves autumn in South Dakota. We were around the Springfield area and found beautiful maple trees and some deep red bushes and some river grasses by the marina. They all turned out great, she wants to use it for a Christmas card this year.
08:01 am - Wed, November 2 2016
Carolyn Steirer said:
Your fall pictures of Pierre and surrounding area are beautiful. They remind me how much I miss Pierre and the changing seasons. Florida is beautiful too but not the same as South Dakota. The state capitol photo is the best.
10:11 pm - Thu, December 1 2016
lOTTIE WALKER said:
I love the fall colors--and the scenes near the Oahe Dam- We once lived in Pierre from 1960- 67 . It brought back good memories of that area. Lottie=maiden name Kroetch

Share your thoughts, post a comment to this story:

Your Name:
Your Email Address:  
Your Website:
Comment:  
2000 characters remaining
Captcha

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS