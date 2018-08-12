Share |

[Love]² Bridal Fair - Rapid City

Aug 12, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Brides-to-be, grooms and event planners will find everything they need at [Love]² Bridal Fair. Displays from the area’s leading wedding professionals, spectacular runway fashion shows, exclusive day-of-show deals and giveaways, music and entertainment make planning your special day easy and enjoyable.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
