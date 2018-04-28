10th Annual Rapid City Woodworkers Association Woodworking Show - Rapid City

Apr 28, 2018

Members of the Rapid City Woodworkers Association (RCWA) invite you to see their wood projects, demonstrations of the use of woodworking tools and displays around the theme of "Anything Trains" where individuals make a wood project. There will be plenty of games for kids, free woodworking magazines, door prizes and raffles of handcrafted wooden items. Proceeds from the raffles will benefit the RCWA's toy making program for kids. Over 1,000 items are made each year and given to kids who need support.