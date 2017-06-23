18th Annual Flea Market - Oacoma
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Old West Trading Post has been holding its annual flea market now for 18 years. It is an outdoor market featuring antiques, collectibles, hand made and more. Many unique items. The Trading Post itself features an antique mall as well as a historical display featuring many local related artifacts, a country school house and an original claim shanty that belonged to the owner's great-grandparents. The display is free of charge.
The flea market starts at 9 a.m. each day and goes until 6pm. Some vendors stay later for evening shoppers.
In conjunction with the 6th Annual Scavenger's Journey.
|Location:
|Oacoma
|Map:
|403 E. Highway 16, Oacoma, South Dakota 57365
|Phone:
|605-734-0770
|Email:
|gmolson@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.oldwesttradingpost.net
All Dates:
