2017 McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids - Sioux Falls

Jun 27, 2018 1:00 pm

Find a team of four and register today! Filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes, it's a day you won't want to miss.

 


Location:   Elmwood Golf Course
Map:   2604 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-339-1203
Email:   christy.menning@mccrossan.org
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

All Dates:
A day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes.

Elmwood Golf Course
Elmwood Golf Course 57104 2604 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

