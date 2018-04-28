2018 Arts Night Experience - Sioux Falls
Apr 28, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Please join us for our all-new, updated Arts Night Experience to support the Washington Pavilion's programs and exhibitions. The evening includes a social hour, dinner, entertainment and auction.
For ticket information, call Katharine Hults or view the website.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-731-2377
|Email:
|khults@WashingtonPavilion.org
|Website:
|http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/arts-night
All Dates:
Apr 28, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The 57th annual Arts Night is an event not to miss.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.