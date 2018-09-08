Share |

2018 Quilt Show - Hill City

Sep 8, 2018 - Sep 9, 2018

The Hill City Quilt Show & Sale offers a featured artist, special events, demonstrations, a vendor mall, youth educational activity and more than 250 unique quilts. A quilter's dream! The Quilt Show celebrates this popular art form while providing a venue for area quilters to sell their work.


Location:   Hill City School Gyms & Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
Website:   http://hillcityarts.org/events/quilt-show-sale/

Quilt show and sale.

