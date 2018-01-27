Share |

2018 Winterfest Flannel & Flame Party - Lead

Jan 27, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

10:00 am-12:00 pm: KIDS PJ PARTY! Wear your pajamas as kids and their parents enjoy hot chocolate with marshmallows and a winter movie in our theater. 
12:00 pm-2:00 pm:  All ages are welcome for s'mores outdoors in the courtyard's fire pit.
4:00 pm-6:00 pm: Outdoor party for adults with live acoustic guitar music, hot adult beverages, wine, beer, hot choc/apple cider and PARADE watching. Save your seat here!

Admission by donation.


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   opera@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

All Dates:
Jan 27, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Festive activities for all ages.

Historic Homestake Opera House
Historic Homestake Opera House 57754 313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS