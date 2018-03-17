28 Below Fatbike Race - Lead
Mar 17, 2018
30-mile lolly-pop loop race along groomed snowmobile trails. Check in on the 16th. Race is on the 17th.
|Location:
|Spearfish Canyon Lodge
|Map:
|10619 Roughlock Falls Rd, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-3435
|Website:
|http://28below.com
All Dates:
Mar 17, 2018 Check in on the 16th.
