29th Annual Avera Race Against Breast Cancer - Sioux Falls

May 13, 2017 8:00 am - 11:00 am

Every year, the Avera Race brings together family, friends, cancer survivors and others to race for a common goal: enhance cancer care for people right here in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The Avera Race consists of a 10K run, 5K run, 3-mile walk and 1.5-mile family fun walk.

The 2017 Avera Race Against Breast Cancer marks its 29th year as Avera McKennan and the Avera Cancer Institute continue their ongoing commitment to providing all women in our community with the most advanced technology and compassionate care available in their fight against breast cancer.

Fee: $35 registration fee


Location:   Avera McKennan Fitness Center
Map:   3400 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-322-8900
Email:   amckfoundation@avera.org
Website:   http://www.averaracesiouxfalls.org

All Dates:
10K run, 5K run, 3-mile walk and 1.5-mile family fun walk with all proceeds staying right here in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities to enhance cancer care.

