3 Wheeler Rally - Deadwood

Jul 10, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018

Destination rides, vendors, socials, BBQ, poker runs, entertainment, trike show-n-shine, trike games of skill, awards and parades. Advance registration fee before June 1st is $35 per person and $40 after June 1st


Location:   Deadwood
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-717-7174; 800-274-1876 ext. 1102
Email:   teresas@firstgold.com
Website:   http://www.d3wr.com

All Dates:
Festival for 3 wheeler enthusiasts. 

