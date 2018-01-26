Share |

38th Day County Farm, Home & Sport Show - Webster

Jan 27, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vendors, food, entertainment & seminars. Wheelchair accessible through east door.


Location:   Webster Armory
Map:   120 W 11th Ave., Webster, SD 57274
Phone:   605-345-4668
Email:   wchamber@itctel.com
Website:   http://webstersd.com

