38th Winter Art Show - Spearfish

Jan 18, 2017 - Jan 26, 2017

In its 38th year, The Matthews Art Gallery will play host to the annual Winter Art Show, Jan. 18-26. The artist reception and awards ceremony takes place 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, in the gallery. The show is open for public viewing during gallery business hours, 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. These events are free and open to the public.



This popular event is open to any artist, amateur or professional, who wishes to participate. The categories are divided by age ranges from pre-kindergarten, grade school, high school, through adults. Show registration is not limited to geographical location.



CASH PRIZES are awarded to first place in each age category. Other cash awards are Best of Show and People’s Choice. The visiting public is encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite works of art. On the final day of the show, Jan. 26, the People’s Choice award winner will be announced.