44th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show & Sale - Rapid City
Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018
The Black Hills Quilt Show and Sale features over 400 quilts, as well as special exhibits, vendors, demonstrations, a silent auction to benefit Hospice House of the Black Hills, a raffle quilt, quilts for sale and quilt appraisals. The show, one of the largest in the Dakotas, is a colorful feast for the eyes. It can be appreciated by quilters as well as anyone who enjoys looking at beautiful workmanship. Parking at the civic center is free. Please visit www.bhquilters.org for more information.
Fee: $5
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Email:
|mmgood317@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://bhquilters.org
All Dates:
Jun 1, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018 9-5 Friday & Saturday, 10-4 Sunday
The Black Hills Quilt Show and Sale features over 400 quilts, as well as special exhibits, vendors, demonstrations and a silent auction.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.