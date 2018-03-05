44th Annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival - Sioux Falls
The Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band, along with bands from the four-state area high school and middle schools, will perform during the 44th annual Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival. Jeff Coffin, a Grammy award-winning saxophonist for the Dave Mathews Band, will join the Augustana Northlanders Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. Brian Hanegan, for two public concerts. Tickets are available at: www.augiejazz.com
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Augustana University (Kresge Recital Hall in the Augustana Humanities Building)
|Map:
|2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/40th-annual-jazz-upper-great-plains-festival
All Dates:
Mar 5, 2018 7:30 pm
Mar 6, 2018 7:30 pm
Jazz band performance.
