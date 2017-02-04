7th Annual HeARTS in Healing - Sioux Falls
Feb 4, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fundraising event with food and beverages along with live and silent auctions.
Funds raised through HeARTS in Healing will support the Arts in Healing Program, provide services such as help with medications, transportation, family education materials, daily essentials and lodging for patients' families, along with the costs for Patient/Family Navigation Program.
Fee: $60
|Location:
|Avera Behavioral Health Center
|Map:
|4400 W 69th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-322-4042
|Email:
|connie.irish@avera.org
|Website:
|http://www.Avera.org/heartsinhealing
