7th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally - Sturgis

Jun 22, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Sturgis Camaro Rally is an all generation Camaro event featuring a show & shine, drag racing, auto cross, poker runs and much, much more! Camaro owners will get the chance to cruise through the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota with their fellow Camaro owners while celebrating the number one American muscle car, the Chevy Camaro.


Location:   Sturgis SD area
Map:   Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785
Email:   alexiss@sturgiscamaro.com
Website:   http://www.sturgiscamarorally.com

4 day Camaro Rally featuring a show & shine, drag race, autocrossing and more.

