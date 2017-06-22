7th Annual Sturgis Camaro Rally - Sturgis
Jun 22, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Sturgis Camaro Rally is an all generation Camaro event featuring a show & shine, drag racing, auto cross, poker runs and much, much more! Camaro owners will get the chance to cruise through the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota with their fellow Camaro owners while celebrating the number one American muscle car, the Chevy Camaro.
|Location:
|Sturgis SD area
|Map:
|Main Street, Sturgis, SD 57785
|Email:
|alexiss@sturgiscamaro.com
|Website:
|http://www.sturgiscamarorally.com
All Dates:
