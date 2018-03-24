A Press Conference with the President: a Lively Conversation with Theodore Roosevelt - Deadwood

Mar 24, 2018 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Meet the vibrant 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. Even Roosevelt's critics admired the man who took on the corporate trusts, charged up San Juan Hill, defied the Party "bosses," built the Panama Canal, defined conservation, and won a Nobel Peace Prize. Hear his views on conservation, agriculture, and democracy, all shaped by his Western experience. Portrayed by Arch Ellwein, President Roosevelt talks of his experiences with Seth Bullock and his time in the Black Hills. Following his "press conference," the actor/historian comes out of character for further discussion. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.

Performances at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Advance reservations are required. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.