Advent Retreat: The Joys of Mary - Yankton

Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

The stories about Jesus’ mother, Mary, from the Gospel of Luke provide the framework for the Advent retreat “The Joys of Mary,” at the Benedictine Peace Center at Sacred Heart Monastery. The morning of reflection, presented by S. Mary Jo Polak, OSB, is on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. For more information, go to https://yanktonbenedictines.org/advent-retreat/. To register call 605-668-6292 or e-mail BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu by Dec. 6.


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   6056686292
Email:   BenedictinePeaceCtr@mtmc.edu
Website:   http://1005 West 8th Street

All Dates:
Dec 9, 2017 9:30 am - 12:00 pm Check-in starts at 9 am.

Sacred Heart Monastery
