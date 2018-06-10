Share |

All Ford Car Show - Sioux Falls

Jun 10, 2018 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Set up time: 9-11 am; Show time: 11 am-3:30 pm; Awards: 3 pm
Pre-Registration by May 29th: $12 ($15 Day of Show)


Trophies for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Best of Show
25 Classes, Door Prizes, Dash Plaques
(All cars must be Ford or Mercury Powered)
Show held in Front of Sioux Falls Ford (along 41st St)

 


Location:   Sioux Falls Ford
Map:   4901 W 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   605-359-4131
Email:   tulabee68@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/584355375271579/?active_tab=about

All Dates:
Jun 10, 2018 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Show held in Front of Sioux Falls Ford.

Sioux Falls Ford
Sioux Falls Ford 57106 4901 W 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS