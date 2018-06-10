All Ford Car Show - Sioux Falls
Jun 10, 2018 9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Set up time: 9-11 am; Show time: 11 am-3:30 pm; Awards: 3 pm
Pre-Registration by May 29th: $12 ($15 Day of Show)
Trophies for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Best of Show
25 Classes, Door Prizes, Dash Plaques
(All cars must be Ford or Mercury Powered)
Show held in Front of Sioux Falls Ford (along 41st St)
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Ford
|Map:
|4901 W 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-359-4131
|Email:
|tulabee68@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/584355375271579/?active_tab=about
Show held in Front of Sioux Falls Ford.
