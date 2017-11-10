Share |

All the King's Women (play) - Lead

Nov 17, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Gold Camp Players Community Theater presents Luigi Jannuzzi's "All the King's Women," the story of Elvis Presley as told by 17 women, November 10-12 and 17-19. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.

Admission is $15 for adults age 18+, $10 for HHOH members, $5 students 17 and younger. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to showtime. Seating is general admission/open seating. Tickets are available online, or cash, check, or credit card at the door.


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   opera@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 11, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 12, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 17, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 18, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 19, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

