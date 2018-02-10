Share |

An Afternoon on Prairie Sanctuaries (photography) - Yankton

Feb 10, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The AME Allen Chapel will present “Prairie Sanctuaries” with South Dakota photographer Christian Begeman at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 10th. 

Begeman, an Isabel, SD native, whose photography can often be found in South Dakota Magazine, will present his 60-minute program in which he will share his passion for finding High Plains country churches and capturing them in their best light.

Among his most recently photographed rural churches are: Immanuel Lutheran, south of Canova, South Dakota; Bazile Creek Congregational Church, near Niobrara, Nebraska; Aurora Reformed, Aurora Center, South Dakota; Ben Clare United Methodist, Valley Springs, South Dakota; and Emmanuel Lutheran, Creighton, Nebraska.

Begeman will discuss how he created a star trail image above Salem Methodist Church in rural Ihlen, Minnesota. The image was selected for National Geographic’s “Your Shot” web site.

A free-will donation is requested to help cover costs; a reception will follow.


Location:   AME Allen Chapel
Map:   508 Cedar Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   (605) 661-5858
Email:   nra_1@hotmail.com

Experience the beauty of rural churches through the beauty of Christian Begeman's photography.

