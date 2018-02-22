An Evening with Caroline Cotter (concert) - Yankton

Feb 22, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music and a passion for travel are at the heart of Caroline Cotter's life. As a singer-songwriter and winner of 2012 Maine Songwriter's Association songwriting contest, Caroline's travel adventures have fed her rich creativity. Not only composing in English, Caroline sings in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian and Sanskrit! Caroline's music takes you all over the world: from a Parisian salon, to an Indian ashram, to a bluegrass festival campfire, to the depths of the human heart. Come hear great musicianship in an acoustic setting that cannot be topped! Join us for an evening of song, cider, and snacks! A free-will offering is requested to help offset costs.