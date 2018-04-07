Angelus and University Chorale in Concert - Sioux Falls
Angelus, under the direction of Dr. Lisa Grevlos, and the University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Russell Svenningsen, will present a spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, at the Chapel of Reconciliation on the Augustana campus.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (65+) and free for students K-12 and those with an Augie ID. Purchase tickets online at www.augietickets.com or by calling the Box Office at 605-274-5320.
|Location:
|Chapel of Reconcilliation, Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/angelus-and-university-chorale-concert
All Dates:
