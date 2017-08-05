Annual Foothills Classic Car & Tractor Show - Wessington Springs
Aug 5, 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Car, tractor and motorcycle show. Best in Class, People's Choice and Participant's Choice awards. Kids pedal competition and Hot Wheel derby. Register between 10 a.m. - noon.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Wessington Springs, South Dakota 57382
|Phone:
|605-539-1929
|Email:
|wsprings@venturecomm.net
|Website:
|http://www.wessingtonsprings.com/event-calendar.html
