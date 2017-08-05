Share |

Annual Foothills Classic Car & Tractor Show - Wessington Springs

Aug 5, 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Car, tractor and motorcycle show. Best in Class, People's Choice and Participant's Choice awards. Kids pedal competition and Hot Wheel derby.  Register between 10 a.m. - noon. 


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Wessington Springs, South Dakota 57382
Phone:   605-539-1929
Email:   wsprings@venturecomm.net
Website:   http://www.wessingtonsprings.com/event-calendar.html

All Dates:
