Antique Power Show - Huron

Jun 17, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017

Tractors, exhibits, displays, entertainment, demonstrations, flea market and parade.


Location:   SD State Fairgrounds
Map:   890 3rd Street SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-354-2867
Website:   http://www.huronsd.com/visiting-huron/special-events/antique-power-show

