Archaeology Camp - Deadwood

Jun 11, 2018 - Jun 15, 2018

Campers are invited to assist a professional archaeologist at a real archaeological dig. This experiential camp will focus on site history and the importance of archaeology. Lessons in orienteering, mapping, and cataloging artifacts will be conducted. Students should be prepared to work in the dirt, hike, and be outside all day. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center and archaeology work will be conducted at Gordon Park. For students going into grades 3-7. $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Jun 4, 2018 - Jun 8, 2018 Session One 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Jun 11, 2018 - Jun 15, 2018 Session Two 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
