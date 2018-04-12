Share |

ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL: More Than a Word - Spearfish

Apr 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The final film in this free film and discussion series, “More Than A Word” analyzes the Washington DC professional football team and their use of the derogatory term “R*dskins.” Using interviews from both those in favor of changing the name and those against, “More Than A Word” presents a deeper analysis of the many issues surrounding the Washington team name. The documentary also examines the history of Native American cultural appropriation.

Post-film discussion will be led by representatives from the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies. 


Location:   Room 305, Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University
Map:   1200 University St, Spearfish, SD 57799
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/ac-film-fest-1/

