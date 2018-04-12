ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL: More Than a Word - Spearfish
Apr 12, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The final film in this free film and discussion series, “More Than A Word” analyzes the Washington DC professional football team and their use of the derogatory term “R*dskins.” Using interviews from both those in favor of changing the name and those against, “More Than A Word” presents a deeper analysis of the many issues surrounding the Washington team name. The documentary also examines the history of Native American cultural appropriation.
Post-film discussion will be led by representatives from the BHSU Center for American Indian Studies.
|Location:
|Room 305, Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University
|Map:
|1200 University St, Spearfish, SD 57799
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/ac-film-fest-1/
All Dates:
The final film in ArtCentral's free film and discussion series.
