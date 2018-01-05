Artist Reception for Glen Bruns & Frank Denton
Jan 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Eastbank painter Glen Bruns and Eastbank alumni, woodworker Frank Denton, will be present Friday night for a First Friday artist reception. Show continues through the month of January.
|Location:
|8th and Railroad Center
|Map:
|401 E 8th St Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|events@eastbankartgallery.org
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankartgallery.net
All Dates:
Jan 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Open Tuesday through Saturday.
First Friday reception. The artists will be present on Friday night. The show continues through the month of January.
