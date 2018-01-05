Share |

Artist Reception for Glen Bruns & Frank Denton - Sioux Falls

Jan 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Eastbank painter Glen Bruns and Eastbank alumni, woodworker Frank Denton, will be present Friday night for a First Friday artist reception. Show continues through the month of January. 


Location:   8th and Railroad Center
Map:   401 E 8th St Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Email:   events@eastbankartgallery.org
Website:   http://www.eastbankartgallery.net

All Dates:
Jan 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Open Tuesday through Saturday.

First Friday reception. 

8th and Railroad Center
8th and Railroad Center 57103 401 E 8th St Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Search All Events By Day

January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS