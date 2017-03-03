Artist Reception for Joan Putman - Sioux Falls
Mar 3, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Artist Reception for Joan Putman. Joan's show, "The Plains," runs February 28-April 1.
|Location:
|Eastbank Art Gallery
|Map:
|401 E 8th St, Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|events@eastbankartgallery.org
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankartgallery.net
All Dates:
