Arts Night 2017: RePRESENT - Sioux Falls
Apr 29, 2017 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Please join us for our 56th annual Arts Night, the premier arts event of the year and an annual benefit art auction to raise funds to maintain the success of the Visual Arts Center's programs and exhibitions. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The auction will begin at 8 p.m.
The 2017 Arts Night exhibition, RePRESENT, pays homage to the participating artists and community that have continually supported the Visual Arts Center over the years. This juried exhibition features diverse media and artists from near and far.
Tickets are $125 and include admission to the gala, gourmet dinner and auction. $65 of the ticket price is considered a tax-deductible gift. Tickets may be purchased by calling Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Apr 29, 2017 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The 2017 Arts Night exhibition, RePRESENT, pays homage to the participating artists and community that have continually supported the Visual Arts Center over the years. This juried exhibition features diverse media and artists from near and far.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.