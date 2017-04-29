Arts Night 2017: RePRESENT - Sioux Falls

Apr 29, 2017 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Please join us for our 56th annual Arts Night, the premier arts event of the year and an annual benefit art auction to raise funds to maintain the success of the Visual Arts Center's programs and exhibitions. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The auction will begin at 8 p.m.



The 2017 Arts Night exhibition, RePRESENT, pays homage to the participating artists and community that have continually supported the Visual Arts Center over the years. This juried exhibition features diverse media and artists from near and far.



Tickets are $125 and include admission to the gala, gourmet dinner and auction. $65 of the ticket price is considered a tax-deductible gift. Tickets may be purchased by calling Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377.