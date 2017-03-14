Audition: Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Lead

Mar 14, 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a fantastic opportunity to participate in a high-energy community theatre production with your family, friends and kids.



Audition dates are Tuesday, March 14; Thursday, March 16, and Sunday, March 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Performance dates are May 5-7, 12-14, 2017.



Auditions for actors, singers, and dancers will be held at the Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH). Auditions will consist of performing musical selections per the director. No previous theatre experience is necessary. Volunteers for important positions such as stage manager, lights, sound and costuming assistance is also needed.

For more information or to schedule an alternate audition time, please contact the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or email opera@rushmore.com.



The play will be directed by David Scherer, with musical direction provided by Shelley Dragoo.



Synopsis:

The Biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to vibrant life in this delightful musical parable. Joseph, his father's favorite son, is a boy blessed with prophetic dreams. When he is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and taken to Egypt, Joseph endures a series of adventures in which his spirit and humanity are continually challenged. He is purchased by Potiphar where thwarting advances from Potiphar's wife lands him in jail. When news of Joseph's gift to interpret dreams reaches the Pharaoh (wryly and riotously depicted as Elvis), Joseph is well on his way to becoming second in command. Eventually his brothers, having suffered greatly, unknowingly find themselves groveling at the feet of the brother they betrayed but no longer recognize. After testing their integrity, Joseph reveals himself leading to a heartfelt reconciliation of the sons of Israel. Set to an engaging cornucopia of musical styles, from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock 'n' roll, this Old Testament tale emerges both timely and timeless.



PRINCIPALS

6 Men

1 Narrator (May be Male or Female)



FEATURED

11 Men

1 Woman



ENSEMBLE

Chorus of Men (doubled by Brothers) and Women

Children's Chorus



-------------



Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber; Book and Lyrics by Tim Rice.

This show is produced in cooperation with R&H Theatricals.



Gold Camp Players community theatre consists of residents of the northern Black Hills communities who enjoy acting, singing, dancing or behind the scenes theatre production and volunteer their talents for year-round productions and performances at the Historic Homestake Opera House.



Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



The HHOH is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning the building to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide arts and culture and educational opportunities for generations to come. Support for the HHOH and this program is provided in part by the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation. The HHOH is a equal opportunity provider and employer.