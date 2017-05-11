Augustana Band and Blue & Gold Band Pops Concert - Sioux Falls
May 11, 2017 7:30 pm
The Performing and Visual Arts will present the Augustana Band and Blue & Gold Band Pops Concert.
Fee: Adults $10 / Seniors $5 / Students K-12 and Augie IDs Free
|Location:
|Elmen Center
|Map:
|2505 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://2001 S Summit Ave
All Dates:
