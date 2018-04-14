Augustana Orchestra Festival - Sioux Falls

Apr 14, 2018 - Apr 15, 2018

Augustana's Performing and Visual Arts department will present the Augustana Orchestra in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets are available at the Washington Pavilion. All seats are reserved.

The Augustana Orchestra consists of both community and student members with the goal of producing high quality musical performances of orchestral music. The orchestra acts as a training ground for talented students to learn the great orchestral repertoire, as well as the excitement of premiering new works. It also gives talented community members of all ages an ensemble in which they can continue to develop and enjoy their musical skills.

Fee: Tickets range in price from $15-$20 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID.