Badlands Astronomy Festival - Interior
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Star parties, speakers, stargazing activities and solar observing.
|Location:
|Visitor Center and Cedar Pass Amphitheater
|Map:
|Interior, SD 57750
|Phone:
|605-433-5243
|Website:
|http://https://www.nps.gov/badl/planyourvisit/night-sky-program.htm
All Dates:
