Badlands Astronomy Festival - Interior

Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Star parties, speakers, stargazing activities and solar observing.


Location:   Visitor Center and Cedar Pass Amphitheater
Map:   Interior, SD 57750
Phone:   605-433-5243
Website:   http://https://www.nps.gov/badl/planyourvisit/night-sky-program.htm

All Dates:
