Barefoot in the Park (play) - Lead
May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018
Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find – too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running “barefoot in the park” would be a start…
"Barefoot In The Park" takes place May 4-6, and May 11-13 with Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 pm and Sunday shows are at 2:00 pm. Admission is $15 adults, $10 HHOH members, $5 students 17 and younger. Tickets are available by calling 605-584-2067 or in person at the office in the back of the building.
"Barefoot In The Park" is sponsored by annual members, KEVN Black Hills Fox TV and the SD Arts Council through the SD Dept. of Tourism through the National Endowment for the Arts.
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main Street, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|opera@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018 Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 pm and Sunday shows are at 2:00 pm.
May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018 Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 pm and Sunday shows are at 2:00 pm.
Gold Camp Players Present "Barefoot in the Park" at the Homestake Opera House, a romantic comedy play by Neil Simon.
