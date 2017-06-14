Becoming an Outdoors Family - Yankton

Jun 14, 2017 - Jun 16, 2017

A way for a family to explore the outdoors together.

A program fee will include two nights of camping, instruction in four outdoor skill classes, participation in group sessions and activities, and program materials and use of equipment. Participants provide their own campers or tents and camping will be on designated sites. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Campsites for the event will be in the East Midway Unit.