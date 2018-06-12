Becoming an Outdoors Family - Yankton

Jun 12, 2018 - Jun 14, 2018

Becoming an Outdoors Family teaches skills for a lifetime of outdoor recreation. We'll introduce you to many outdoor activities, providing all the instruction and equipment you need to try it out for yourself. It's ideal for kids ages 8 and up, but the whole family will enjoy spending time outside together, no matter their age.



The program fee is $75 for a family of up to six people and includes an electrical campsite for two nights, programs, equipment and T-shirts. A limited number of tents and sleeping bags are available for families to check out who don't have their own equipment. So if you are ready to have some fun fishing, kayaking, hiking, crafting, birding, challenging yourself on the obstacle course, shooting air rifles and archery sign up soon!

Fee: $75