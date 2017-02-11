Share |

Ben Folds with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra - Sioux Falls

Feb 11, 2017

Artist Ben Folds performs with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/ben-folds-sdso

