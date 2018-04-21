Bernstein's Candide - Sioux Falls
Apr 21, 2018 7:30 pm
The South Dakota Symphony observes the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's birth with a performance of his comic operetta.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
Apr 22, 2018 2:30 pm
Performance by the South Dakota Symphony.
