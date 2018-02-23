Share |

Big Easy Rail Jam - Lead

Feb 23, 2018 4:00 pm

Come out and celebrate the Deadwood Mardi Gras by doing the Big Easy Rail Jam in the Terrain Park.

Register at the park entrance between 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. All participants 18 and older must sign a liability release form, and those 17 and under must have a legal guardian sign their liability release form. Once registered, you will receive a wrist band that will allow you to ride the rails. Then jam in the Terrain Park from 4:30 to 7:00 under the lights.


Location:   Terry Peak
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2165

Jam out for Mardi Gras at Terry Peak.

