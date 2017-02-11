Share |

Biker Ball & Benefit - Sturgis

Feb 11, 2017 6:00 pm

Photo booth, music and dancing, silent auction, bike raffle and door prizes.

Presented by Glencoe Camp Resort, Sturgis.


Location:   Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame
Map:   999 Main St, Sturgis, SD 57785
Website:   http://www.sturgismuseum.com/

All Dates:
