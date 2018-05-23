Billion Automotive's First Great Sale of the Year - Sioux Falls
May 23, 2018 - Jun 4, 2018
Over 3,000 vehicles have been moved to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds! Compare over 13 new car franchises and thousands of used vehicles. Food trucks on-site daily! Use the south W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds entrance--newly paved for this special event.
|Location:
|W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Website:
|http://www.billionauto.com/firstgreat
All Dates:
May 23, 2018 - Jun 4, 2018
Car sale.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.