Billion Mazda6 Reveal - Sioux Falls

Apr 28, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018

Billion Mazda will be hosting a Mazda6 Reveal from 11am-5pm Saturday, April 28th and 11am-5pm Sunday, April 29th. Guests will be able to view various Mazda6 trim levels—including the Signature with Nappa leather seats, Sen wood dash and suede-lined door cards--and enjoy complimentary food, music and giveaways including a $340 Visa gift card. This event is free!

 


Location:   Billion Mazda
Map:   3405 S Westport Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
Phone:   605-271-9802
Email:   jessicaklarson@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.billionauto.com/mazda6reveal

All Dates:
