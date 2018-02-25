Share |

Billion Toyota's Family Fun February Event - Sioux Falls

Feb 25, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

What is Billion Toyota’s Family Fun February Event? A fun event for kids of all ages! Join us Sunday, February 25th from 1pm to 5pm in our brand new Service Center at 4101 West 12th Street. Enjoy complimentary food, inflatables, music by Phil Baker, face painting, balloon artists, Princess and Spider Hero Meet & Greets and much more!

 

Fee: Free


Location:   Billion Toyota
Map:   4101 W 12th Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57106
Phone:   605-361-7000
Email:   jessica@sterlingemarketing.com
Website:   http://www.BillionAuto.com/FamilyFun

All Dates:
