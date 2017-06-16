Black Hills Fat Tire Festival - Rapid City
Jun 16, 2017 - Jun 18, 2017
One of the best mountain biking events in the region, the Black Hills Fat Tire Festival is held in June in Rapid City. This mountain biking festival includes both competitive and noncompetitive events, socials, film festival, geocaching, BBQ, and more! Most Festival events take place on or around Cowboy Hill and the Skyline Drive Wilderness Park, two prominent sandstone ridges that bisect the center of the city.
|Map:
|Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4168
|Website:
|http://bhfattirefestival.com
Mountain bike race, rides, vendors, socials, trail run and kids events.
